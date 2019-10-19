Weather Alert Day as Nestor Move Over the Palmetto State Today

WEATHER ALERT DAY: Storm Team 2 has issued a weather alert day for Saturday, as Tropical Storm Nestor brings a messy day to the Lowcountry.

This is a quick-moving system expected to move over the area starting mid-morning and linger into Sunday morning, the greatest impacts will be felt between 2 pm and 10 pm this evening. Here are the threats for the Lowcountry:

Heavy Rain: Rain expected to start to overspread the area by mid-morning, starting off light and becoming heavier as the day progresses. Expect between 2-4 inches of rain, with a few locally higher amounts.

Coastal Flooding: Watching high tide closely around 12:05 pm for the potential for minor to moderate coastal flooding.

Rip Current: High risk for rip currents in effect from this morning until this evening.

Wind: Wind advisory in effect for Beaufort, Charleston, and Colleton counties from 2 pm this afternoon until 2 am Sunday Morning. Winds will be out of the southwest between 20-30mph with gust upwards of 40mph. Isolated wind damage possible, especially in any stronger thunderstorm.

Tornado: An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out today as the center of Nestor moves just inland from the Lowcountry. Stay alert as a watch may be issued later today.