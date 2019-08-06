Share your Hurricane Hugo memory with News 2

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – All year, News 2 has been taking a special look back at Hurricane Hugo and the mark it left on the Lowcountry as we near the 30-year anniversary.

The storm crashed into the South Carolina coast on September 22nd, 1989 packing winds of 135 mph and causing billions of dollars in damage.

It was a storm many Charlestonians will never forget.

HURRICANE HUGO: 30 YEARS – CLICK HERE FOR OUR SPECIAL SECTION

While we’ve heard many stories from community leaders, business owners and first responders during our look back, it’s time to hear from you.

Did you ride out the storm in the Charleston area? Do you remember the hurricane’s aftermath?

You can email your stories of the storm for an upcoming special that will air on News 2 and will be a part of our online coverage.

