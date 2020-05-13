Skip to content
WCBD News 2
Charleston
86°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Charleston County News
Berkeley County News
Dorchester County News
Colleton County News
Georgetown County News
South Carolina News
Nation & World News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Coronavirus
Your Local Election HQ
Crime News
Top Stories
Virus ignited in US no earlier than mid-January, study says
Top Stories
Sen. Graham says death of George Floyd was “heartbreaking” and a “stain on law enforcement”
Video
As Trump deadline approaches, N.C. wants more on convention
Dorchester County deputies make multiple arrests in extensive child pornography investigation
Gallery
WATCH LIVE: Fired police officer Derek Chauvin taken into custody in George Floyd’s death
Live
Coronavirus
Latest coronavirus news
County-by-county cases
Community Resource Guide
Open for Business
Highlight a local hero
Storm Team 2
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Tracking the Tropics
Traffic
Weather Alerts
A Moment of Science
Stay at Home STEM
Weather 101
Weather News
Color Your Weather
3 Degree Guarantee
Pollen Count
Weather Blog
Travel with Rob Fowler
Hurricane Hugo: 30 Years
Sports
Backyard Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Japan 2020
Investigators
Living Local
Features
Senior Sendoff
Way Back Wednesday
Cool School
2 Your Roots
Everyday Heroes
Lowcountry Eats
Pets on 2
Contests
Watch Live
Watch News 2 Live
News 2 Live Event
About Us
Contact Us
Submit a news tip
Work for Us
Meet The Team
Report It!
Program Schedule
Advertise With Us
Internships at WCBD
Mobile Apps
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Tracking the Tropics
Bertha to fizzle out after making landfall between the Isle of Palms and Bulls Bay
Video
Tropical Depression Bertha to bring heavy winds, potential flooding for Charlotte area
Video
Tropical Storm Bertha makes landfall near Charleston on Wednesday
Video
Tropical Storm Bertha forms off the South Carolina coast
Video
Coastal storm system could bring heavy rain, winds to Carolina coast overnight into Wednesday
Video
Hurricane Preparedness Tools
Storm Surge Map
Hurricane Evacuation
Build A Storm Kit
Hurricane Ready Guide
Hurricane Satellite Maps
More Tracking the Tropics Headlines
SCDOT makes changes to lane reversals ahead of the 2020 hurricane season
Video
NOAA’s 2020 Hurricane Outlook: Another Above-Average Season Expected
Tracking the Tropics | TS Arthur forms 2 weeks ahead of hurricane season
Video
Tropical Storm Arthur expected to brush North Carolina, cause possible ‘life-threatening surf’
Video
Tropical Storm Arthur crawls closer to North Carolina coast
Arthur becomes first named storm of season; risk of rip currents along SC coast
First tropical depression of the season forms, no threat to SC
Tracking the Tropics: Tropical or subtropical storm expected to form Saturday near Bahamas
Video
Tracking the Tropics: First named Atlantic storm of 2020 could form in coming days
Video
Tracking the Tropics: Subtropical storm likely to develop in Atlantic this weekend
Live
Click for latest news and information
Upload your senior photo!
News 2: Backyard Sports
TRENDING HEADLINES
Dorchester County deputies make multiple arrests in extensive child pornography investigation
Gallery
Georgetown Sheriff Carter Weaver speaks out about deadly use of force in George Floyd case
St. Andrew’s Church Rector Steve Wood recalls his intense battle with COVID-19, path to recovery
Video
WATCH LIVE: Fired police officer Derek Chauvin taken into custody in George Floyd’s death
Live
South Carolina county considers dropping five holidays
News 2 Live Event
Final phase of CARES Act includes 13 extra weeks of funding for unemployed in SC
Video