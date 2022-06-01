The 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season has arrived, and Storm Team 2 wants to ensure you are prepared for whatever the season could bring our way.

Chief Meteorologist Rob Fowler and Storm Team 2 explain the steps you and your family should take to plan, prepare, and recover if a hurricane threatens the South Carolina coast.

Find action items you should complete before the storm arrives and tips to help you create a plan for your home and family, including items to include in your hurricane supply kit.

Know your zone, when to leave, and where to go when it comes to a hurricane evacuation – our guide comes complete with evacuation maps and tips for leaving safely.

We also share tips to guide you through the storm and through the aftermath.

You can download a copy of the Hurricane Ready Guide by clicking here. For more resources and storm tracks, be sure to bookmark Storm Team 2’s Tracking the Tropics page.

(Mobile users, click or tap here to view the guide.)