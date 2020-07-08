Area of low pressure moving off the Carolina coast has a high likelihood of turning tropical

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season has already been a busy one with a record number of storms named so early in the season. Right now we are at five, with a possible sixth on the way.

An area of low pressure moving off of the coast of the Carolina’s has the potential to turn tropical. The National Hurricane Center has noted a 70% chance of formation through both the 48 hour and 5 day time frames.

If this disturbance becomes a named storm it will be called Fay. It would be the earliest we have seen a 6th named storm in the Atlantic basin. Right now the record is held by tropical storm Franklin from the 2005 season. It was named on July 22nd of that year.