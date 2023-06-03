CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The season’s first named storm, Arlene fell to a Tropical Depression Saturday morning.

Arlene formed in the Gulf of Mexico on Friday and was shortly upgraded to a Tropical Storm with 40 mph winds. Arlene is the first tropical storm of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) downgraded Arlene to a tropical depression at 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

According to a report from NHC, wind speeds decreased to 35 mph as the storm moved southeast toward Cuba.

The storm is expected to stay offshore.

Central and southern Florida will see rain and some flash flooding through portions of the weekend.

“Arlene will have no impact on our weather in the Lowcountry,” Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Grace Lowe says.