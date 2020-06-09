BI-LO encourages coastal residents to prepare for hurricane season

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – BI-LO’s parent company Southeastern Grocers is encouraging cutomers to be prepared for a hurricane ahead of, what’s expected to be, an active hurricane season.

They reminded customers that Tropical Storm Cristobal’s recent threat to the southeast is a reminder that now is the time to prepare and stock-up on hurricane essentials.

According to Southeastern Grocers, the most vital items include a three day supply of:

Bottled water

Non-perishable food (Including baby formula)

First-aid kits

Flashlights

Batteries

In addition to helping the community prepare, the SEG Gives Foundation is also committing $250,000 to disaster relief to ensure the American Red Cross is set up for success and able to provide aid to people in need if disaster strikes.