BI-LO encourages coastal residents to prepare for hurricane season

Tracking the Tropics

Provided

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – BI-LO’s parent company Southeastern Grocers is encouraging cutomers to be prepared for a hurricane ahead of, what’s expected to be, an active hurricane season.

They reminded customers that Tropical Storm Cristobal’s recent threat to the southeast is a reminder that now is the time to prepare and stock-up on hurricane essentials.

According to Southeastern Grocers, the most vital items include a three day supply of:

  • Bottled water
  • Non-perishable food (Including baby formula)
  • First-aid kits
  • Flashlights
  • Batteries 

Southeastern Grocers is also committing $250,000 to disaster relief to ensure the American Red Cross can provide aid to people in need, if a disaster strikes.

Courtesy: SEG

