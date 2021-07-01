Charleston County Emergency Management monitoring Tropical Storm Elsa

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Emergency Management on Thursday announced that it is monitoring Tropical Storm Elsa, which recently developed in the Atlantic Ocean.

Elsa is not expected to reach the U.S. until next week, according to the National Weather Service. Current projections have Elsa tracking over the Florida Keys first, then into the Gulf of Mexico.

It is unclear whether South Carolina will be impacted by the storm, but Charleston County Emergency Management is encouraging residents to monitor the forecast and be prepared should conditions worsen.