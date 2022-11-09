CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A breezy day is on tap Wednesday as the Charleston area continues to feel early impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole.

The storm is currently on a path towards the Bahamas before eventually making landfall along Florida’s Atlantic coast, possibly as a hurricane, early Thursday morning. After making landfall there, the storm will race northeast through Georgia and South Carolina on Friday.

Wednesday will be mainly cloudy and cool with a gusty breeze. But Nicole’s impacts will increase into the day on Thursday and into Friday.

“Nicole will pass quickly through Georgia and the Carolinas Friday spreading bands of heavy rain, gusty winds, and possible severe thunderstorms across the Lowcountry,” said Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Josh Marthers.

Marthers said high surf, coastal flooding, and beach erosion are likely.

STORM THREATS:

Medium risk of flooding rain: Two to four inches of rain is possible in some areas.

High threat of tidal flooding: This will be our biggest impact along the coast as Nicole moves across the region.

Medium impact for high wind and power outages: This would come in the form of wind gusts up to 50 MPH, which means we could see some scattered power outages.

Medium tornado threat: The biggest threat would be Thursday night into early Friday. Have a plan in case tornado warnings are issued overnight.

Breakers up to 8 feet are expected which will cause beach erosion up and down the South Carolina coast through at least Friday. This will allow tidal surge ahead of Nicole to easily flood low-lying areas on barrier islands. “Be prepared for saltwater inundation, which could be quite significant, along the coast,” said Storm Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Rob Fowler.

Rain chances will increase Thursday with periods of heavy rain expected through at least the first half of the day Friday. Heavy rain during high tide would make coastal flooding even worse.

Nicole is on track to become the first November landfalling hurricane in the United States since Kate in 1985.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for:

Flagler/Volusia County Line Florida to South Santee River South

Carolina

A storm surge warning is in effect for:

North Palm Beach Florida to Altamaha Sound Georgia

Mouth of the St. Johns River to Georgetown Florida

A storm surge watch is in effect for: