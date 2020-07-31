City of Charleston delaying trash collection, making preparations for Hurricane Isaias

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston on Friday issued an update on preparations for the potential impacts of Hurricane Isaias.

The City is pushing garbage collection back one day next week, with Monday’s routes being collected Tuesday, Tuesday’s routes being collected Wednesday, and Wednesday’s routes being collected Thursday.

They are also suspending “Operation Move-out” on Saturday August 1. Items must be placed on the curb by 7:00 a.m. Saturday for collection.

Pumps have been reserved to position in low-lying areas, in anticipation of possible flooding. Crews are currently cleaning ditches and drains in flood-prone areas, according to the City.

Additionally, the water levels in Lake Dotterer and Colonial lake are being lowered.

The City is working with experts to stay up to date on the track of the storm, which as of Friday afternoon, is expected to approach South Carolina late Sunday night into Monday.

Citizens are asked to begin preparing and to monitor the latest updates.

