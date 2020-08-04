City of Charleston Hurricane Isaias Monday night update

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston provided an update reflecting on the passage of Hurricane Isaias through the Lowcountry Monday evening.

As of 8:00 p.m., the virtual Municipal Emergency Operations Center stood down.

Flooding is still expected to be an issue, so citizens are urged to avoid unnecessary outings, and to use caution around standing water, and downed power lines. First responders will remain active throughout the night to address any potential problems.

Crews will assess damage beginning Tuesday morning.

Charleston City Mayor, John Tecklenburg, released the following statement:

“We’re thankful that we appear to have avoided the worst of Isaias’s impacts here in Charleston, and praying for all those still in its path. I’d like to thank our citizens for their cooperation and patience as the storm approached, and our outstanding city staff for all their efforts to prepare our city in a responsible, socially-distanced manner — efforts that will serve us well the next time severe weather is headed our way.”