City of Charleston update on Tropical Storm Isaias

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston on Thursday released an update regarding Tropical Storm Isaias, which is currently tracking towards the east coast.

Although it is unclear whether Charleston will be impacted- or how severely- the city has begun preparing, and is advising citizens to do the same.

Residents should review their emergency plans, build/replenish emergency supply kits, and begin thinking about an evacuation plan.

This year, hurricane preparedness means considering social distancing and COVID-19 impacts as well.

Charleston County residents can register for the emergency alert system at this link.

A Charleston County Hurricane Preparedness Guide is available at this link.

