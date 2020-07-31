LIST: Sandbag locations announced ahead of Hurricane Isaias

(WCBD) – The Lowcountry is gearing up for the potential impacts of Hurricane Isaias, and localities are beginning to make preparations. We will continue updating this list and more areas announce plans.
Berkeley County
- Whitesville Fire Department
- City of Hanahan
- Town of Moncks Corner
- C&B Fire Department
- Pimlico Fire Department Station 1 and 2
- Santee Circle Fire Department
- Forty-One Fire Department Station 2
- St. Stephen Fire Department
- Huger Fire Department
- Cross Fire Department Station 1
City of Goose Creek
- Goose Creek Fire Department Headquarters (10-bag limit)
