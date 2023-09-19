MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Forecasters say a coastal storm could bring rain and a gusty breeze to the Lowcountry by this weekend.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Tuesday a non-tropical area of low pressure is expected to form east of the Florida peninsula later this week and could “acquire some subtropical characteristics.”

“It won’t be truly tropical,” said Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Josh Marthers. “It will be more like a nor’easter, or a coastal storm we typically see later in the fall, winter, or spring.”

The system is forecast to advance toward the South Carolina coastline closer to the weekend and may come on shore somewhere in South Carolina or North Carolina on Saturday night.

People living along the portions of the coast can expect to see periods of heavy rain, gusty winds, and high surf conditions. “Where the center goes will determine how much rain coverage we see later on Friday and Saturday,” said Marthers.

For now, the National Hurricane Center is giving the area of low pressure a near zero percent chance of formation through the next 48 hours; however, there is a 30 percent chance of formation through the next seven days.