Live Now
Watch our livestream of News 2 at 4:00PM

Colorado State University updates their 2020 Atlantic Hurricane season forecast

Tracking the Tropics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – When Colorado State University published their original extended-range forecast for the Atlantic Hurricane season on April 2nd, the numbers were already expected to be above average.

CSU forecasted 16 named storms, 8 hurricanes, and 4 major hurricanes. The average numbers the Atlantic sees in a typical season are 12, 6, and 3, respectively.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Colorado State University updated its forecast for the Atlantic basin. They are now forecasting for 20 named storms, that’s an additional four more named storms than their previous prediction, and one additional hurricane, putting the number at nine.

The updated forecast is to include the five named storms we have already seen, Arthur, Bertha, Cristobol, Dolly, and Edouard. 

As far as the set up goes as we continue on into the Atlantic hurricane season, above-average sea surface temperatures are expected to continue. Weak La Nina conditions may evolve later in the summer months.

For a detailed version of CSU’s updated forecast visit: https://tropical.colostate.edu/Forecast/2020-07.pdf

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES