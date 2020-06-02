Cristobal, third named storm of the Atlantic season, forms

Tropical Storm Cristobal becomes the earliest third named storm in an Atlantic season on record

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) – As of early Tuesday afternoon, Hurricane Hunter aircraft finds Tropical Depression Three has strengthened into Tropical Storm Cristobal, the third named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season.

With maximum sustained winds of 40 mph, Cristobal is meandering over the southern Gulf of Mexico and will slowly head north through the rest of the week.

“Cristobal could become a threat to the Gulf coast late in the weekend or early next week,” said Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Josh Marthers. “This is also the earliest third named storm on record in an Atlantic season.”