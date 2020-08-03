DOT locks down Ben Sawyer bridge to watercraft

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The SC Department of Transportation (SCDOT) has locked down the Ben Sawyer bridge in anticipation of Tropical Storm Isaias.







Via SCDOT

The bridge will no longer open for watercraft passage. It is, however, open to vehicle traffic.

The bridge connects Mount Pleasant and Sullivan’s Island.

SCDOT did not say when they plan to reopen the bridge for watercraft passage.

