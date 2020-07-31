DOWNLOAD IT: Helpful tools to guide you through hurricane season

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Peak hurricane season is upon us and Storm Team 2 has a number of helpful tools to guide you through whatever may head our way.

Hurricane Isaias is currently forecast to remain off our coast as a Category 1 storm. It could bring gusty winds, heavy rain, and some flooding to portions of the Lowcountry late on Sunday and early Monday.

Whether it’s for this storm or the next, you can prepare your home and family for the season by downloading and reviewing the Storm Team 2 Hurricane Ready Guide.

You can also download both the WCBD news app and the WCBD weather app on your phone or tablet. These free apps will provide breaking news and weather alerts in the palm of your hand. You’ll also see the latest forecasts from Storm Team 2 Meteorologists and track the storm in real-time with our interactive radar. Make sure you have notifications turned on.

Keep our hurricane page bookmarked for the latest news and information all season long. Plus, our Tracking the Tropics team will provide live updates twice a week – Tuesdays at 2:00 p.m. and Wednesdays at 8:00 p.m. – all season long on our website. | www.counton2.com/hurricane

On our website, you’ll find important information when it comes to hurricane evacuations, building a storm supply kit, and you’ll find a storm surge map.

While you’re at it, take a moment to watch Storm Team 2’s hurricane special, Lessons Learned, where we look to the past to better prepare for the future. [WATCH HERE]