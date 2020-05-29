Download the Storm Team 2 Hurricane Ready Guide

Live Now
Tracking the Tropics

The 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season is here and Storm Team 2 wants to make sure you are prepared for whatever may head our way.

Chief Meteorologist Rob Fowler and Storm Team 2 present the Hurricane Ready Guide, full of helpful resources to help your family plan for the before, during and after each storm.

You’ll find a hurricane supply list, evacuation routes, important emergency phone numbers, tips for pets, and more.

DOWNLOAD THE 2020 STORM TEAM 2 HURRICANE READY GUIDEDownload

Find more resources and a tropical tracking map on the Tracking the Tropics page.

