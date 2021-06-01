Emergency preparedness officials urge coastal residents to prepare early as hurricane season begins

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Have a plan: that is the message from state emergency preparedness leaders amid the start of the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

With a record 30 named storms last year, officials say getting your emergency plans in place now will save you time, money, and could save your life if a storm threatens our area at any point this summer.

“Advanced preparation and planning saves lives and protects property by lessening the devastating impacts of tropical storms and hurricanes,” said officials from the South Carolina Emergency Management Division.

The first step should include building out – or refreshing – your family’s emergency preparedness kit. It should include a gallon of water per person, per day for up to three days, along with non-perishable food items, flashlights and batteries, medications, and a first aid kit.

A spokesperson for the American Red Cross said your kits should also include personal protection equipment, like face masks and hand sanitizer, because of the pandemic.

You should also know your evacuation zone and the best route you should take to leave town if an evacuation order is issued by Governor Henry McMaster.

Leaders with the South Carolina Emergency Management Division said the state is one of the most vulnerable when it comes to hurricanes and tropical storms because of the state’s rising coastal population and generally low coastal elevations.

Hurricane runs June 1st through the end of November, with the peak happening in August and September.

