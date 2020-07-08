FEMA, National Flood Insurance Program reminds coastal residents to add flood insurance before peak hurricane season

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – We are just a few weeks away from peak hurricane season and the Federal Emergency Management Agency is urging residents to prepare now for severe storms and flooding often associated with storms.

The National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA, has predicted an above average Atlantic Hurricane Season with 6-10 hurricanes including 3-6 major ones (Category 3 or higher).

Officials with the National Flood Insurance Program said peak storm surges at the Charleston and Fort Pulaski tide gauges were nearly four feet during Hurricane Dorian last year.

The storm’s flood threat became extremely dangerous and tides in Charleston peaked at nearly eight feet.

David Maurstad, senior executive with the National Flood Insurance Program, said one of the most important steps homeowners can take during the start of hurricane season is to buy flood insurance.

Most homeowners are not covered for flooding under their standard coverage and it must be added on to your coverage.

“Where it can rain, it can flood,” said Maurstad. “With it, you have the peace of mind that comes with knowing you and your home can, and will, recover in the event of an unexpected flood.”

Leaders say just one inch of water in an average-sized home can cost more than $25,000 in repairs.

The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to November 30 with peak storms during late August and September.

It’s important to note that insurance policies typically take 30 days to go into effect.

For more information, visit FloodSmart.gov/hurricane or call 877-336-2627.