MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is monitoring three areas in the Atlantic for potential development, two of which have a high chance of becoming a tropical depression this week.

A disturbance located several hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles is expected to become a tropical depression within the new few days. Forecasters said the system will slowly move toward the west-northwest toward the Leeward Islands.

Meanwhile, a second disturbance has a 60% chance of developing into a tropical depression or subtropical depression as it drifts eastward in the central Atlantic, about 850 miles west-southwest of the Azores.

Some gradual development is likely for the third area of interest located between the west coast of Africa and the Cabo Verde Islands. Forecasters said the disturbance could become a short-lived tropical depression over the far Atlantic over the next couple of days. But conditions will become unfavorable for further development.

Atlantic hurricane map provided by National Hurricane Center

The next named storm would be Danielle. The tropics have been relatively quiet this Atlantic hurricane season due to a number of scenarios like Saharan dust, high winds across the Atlantic basin, and a change in the high-pressure ridge usually found over Bermuda.

Storm Team 2 will monitor the tropics for any possible development.