MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The National Hurricane Center is watching an area of disturbed weather that could develop into a tropical system as it moves through the Caribbean.

Forecasters along the Gulf Coast are keeping an eye on Invest 98L, which has a 70% chance of becoming a tropical depression or storm over the next two days.

The disturbance is over the far southeastern Caribbean Thursday morning. It is forecast to move west-northwestward across the eastern Caribbean and should be over the central Caribbean this weekend.

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Josh Marthers said the storm may start to organize once it reaches south of Jamacia before it eventually moves into the gulf. But without a center of circulation, it’s hard to predict exactly where that system will move.

Heavy rainfall and gusty winds associated with Invest 98L are likely to affect the Windward Islands, northern Venezuela, and the ABC island chain on Thursday.

