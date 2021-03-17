Goodbye Greek alphabet: big changes to naming hurricanes

FILE – In this Sept. 12, 2018 photo provided by NASA, Hurricane Florence churns over the Atlantic Ocean heading for the U.S. east coast as seen from the International Space Station. Astronaut Alexander Gerst, who shot the photo, tweeted: “Ever stared down the gaping eye of a category 4 hurricane? It’s chilling, even from space.” (Alexander Gerst/ESA/NASA via AP)

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) Hurricane Committee has officially decided that the Greek alphabet will not be used in the future when the list of 21 names is exhausted. They believe that its use created a potentially confusing distraction from communicating the threats of an approaching storm.

WMO #Hurricane Committee has retired #Dorian (2019), #Laura, #Eta and #Iota (2020) from rotating lists of Atlantic names because of the death and destruction they caused

The Greek alphabet will never be used again as it was distracting and confusing

🌀🌀https://t.co/tJGn1dxT1o pic.twitter.com/Eaaockkzbq — World Meteorological Organization (@WMO) March 17, 2021

Instead, if the standard A-Z (excluding Q, U, X, Y, Z) list is finished, future storms will be named based on a supplemental list of names- starting with A and ending with W. These changes will be put in place for this year’s hurricane season, which will not be moved from its established start date on June 1st this year.

You can see the supplemental list of names to be used below.