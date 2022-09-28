CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Ian has strengthened to a Category 4 hurricane Wednesday morning with anticipated flooding, threatening storm surge, and “catastrophic winds” as the storm enters Florida, the National Hurricane Center said.

Currently at the tip of Florida, Hurricane Ian grew to Category 4 overnight. Latest tracking from the NHC shows a shift, with the storm making landfall in Florida near Fort Myers Wednesday evening, then making a second landfall between Savannah and Charleston.

A tropical storm warning was issued for the Lowcountry Tuesday, and the Lowcountry saw elevated tides Wednesday morning.

Storm Team 2 Meterologist Josh Marthers said as of 5 a.m. Wednesday, max wind speeds increased to 140 mph, making Ian “an extremely dangerous category four hurricane.” In addition, the storm is expected to induce devastating storm surge and wind damage along Florida’s Sun Coast Wednesday.

The Lowcountry can expect flooding rain between Thursday night and Friday evening, accompanied with significant coastal flooding and high winds. Marthers said we will also see tornadoes and waterspout Friday.

As of 7 a.m. Ian further intensified with max winds nearing 155 mph, creating the possibility of the storm elevating to a category 5 hurricane.

For tips and essential information on how to plan and prepare for the storm, download the Storm Team 2 Hurricane Ready Guide. Stay updated on the latest weather and breaking news with the News 2 and Storm Team 2 apps.