Hurricane Isaias makes landfall in North Carolina

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Hurricane Isaias made landfall as category 1 storm near Ocean Isle Beach in North Carolina just after 11:00 p.m. Monday.

According to the National Hurricane Center, the storm had winds of 85 mph and was moving NNE at 22 MPH.

After lashing Florida’s east coast on Sunday, the storm trekked near the South Carolina coast on Monday, brining heavy rain and strong winds to much of the area.

The storm is expected to move inland over eastern North Carolina around 1 a.m. then move across eastern North Carolina for the rest of the night.

The center will move along the coast of mid-Atlantic states on Tuesday into the northeastern United States by Tuesday night.