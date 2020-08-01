Hurricane Isaias remains a Category 1

The 8 AM advisory for Hurricane Isaias shows that the hurricane force winds have strengthened to 85 mph with pressure dropping to 987 mb. The system is also moving slower this morning at 12 mph in the northwest direction.

The current track of this system has remained fairly similar to yesterday’s, with Isaias passing just east of the Lowcountry. However, since the system has slowed, the timing has slowed as well and remains uncertain. As of now, current projections have Isaias arriving on Monday afternoon as a tropical storm.

Impacts to the Lowcountry include heavy rain, the possibility of tropical storm force winds, high surf, and strong rip currents. We could see moderate to heavy beach erosion as this system passes just to the east of the coastline.

As always, changes to the forecast are expected as Hurricane Isaias continues to change and evolve. Count On 2 to keep you updated on the latest.