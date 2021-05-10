Hurricane Preparedness: Evacuation Plan

Sunday, May 9th kicked off the start of Hurricane Preparedness Week. With less than a month until the official start of Atlantic Hurricane Season, it’s a week aimed at making sure everyone is as prepared as possible in the event that a tropical system impacts the area.

Sunday’s theme was “know your risk”. Of course, here in the Lowcountry we are at the mercy of storm surge, inland flooding, and all modes of weather associated with tropical systems.

Monday’s focus is having an evacuation plan at the ready. Here’s a few important things to keep in mind:

-Do you live in an evacuation zone?

-If so, make sure you have multiple routes planned in case an evacuation is necessary. Follow evacuation orders as they are given.

-Pack that supply bag ahead of time. Make sure that it is ready to go before an evacuation is ever necessary. (Check back in tomorrow as the focus is making that supply kit.)

-Don’t forget about your pets. Make sure to include them in your evacuation plans. Plan ahead for any supplies they might need as well.