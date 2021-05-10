Hurricane Preparedness Week begins Monday with expert tips for before, during and after a storm

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Monday marks the beginning of National Hurricane Preparedness Week. With a record of 30 named storms last year and two making landfall before the typical start, the Red Cross is encouraging families to get plans together now.

Experts say it is best to know what to do before, during, and after a storm so that you and your family know how to prepare and ways to minimize the time it takes to recover from the effects of the storm.

As far as how you can start preparing, your emergency kit should contain a gallon of water per person per day for up to three days, non-perishable foods, a flashlight, medications, and pandemic supplies such as extra masks.

Not only should you develop an emergency plan to evacuate, but also prepare your home for impacts such as flooding. Also, look to invest in a backup generator and ensure you have additional fuel.

Rod Tolbert, the Regional Executive for the American Red Cross of South Carolina, said that after back-to-back years of active hurricane seasons this year it is more important than ever to get ready now.

What you do after a hurricane passes can be just as important as what you do before and during the storm. Experts suggest:

Stay informed: Stay up to date on any updated instructions from local officials. If you’ve evacuated, only return to your home when it’s deemed safe.

Stay alert and safe: Avoid downed power lines and other dangerous debris. DO NOT attempt to walk or drive through floodwaters. It's easy to overestimate your ability to navigate floods, but it can be extremely life-threatening both for drowning, infection and electrocution.

Document Damage: Take pictures of property damage to help with filing an insurance claim. Try preventing further damage to your home as insurance may not cover anything that occurs after the storm.

