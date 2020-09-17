Hurricane Sally brings record-breaking flooding, power outages along Gulf coast

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The devastating path of Hurricane Sally is already apparent; not even 24 hours after the storm made landfall.

Early Wednesday morning, the tropical storm slammed into the Gulf Coast. At the time of landfall, experts say Sally was a Category 2 Hurricane.

Some areas have experienced record-breaking rainfall, upwards of 35 inches and above, in Alabama and Florida. Photos and videos are circulating around showing destroyed buildings, roadways, and devastating flood waters.





The storm left nearly half a million homes in Alabama without power; 175,000 residents in Mobile, Alabama alone.

“I never fool with mother nature. I did not expect to tangle with her today. When she was getting the better of me. I gave it too her. She won and I left,” says a Mobile resident.

In Florida, flood waters are an increasing concern. While community members survey the damage to buildings and homes, they must wait until creeks and rivers drain over the next few days.

“I will tell you it’s bad. It’s going to take a considerable amount of time to clean up from this,” says a resident of Pensacola, Florida.

Hurricane Sally has now been reduced to a tropical depression; to stay updated as we “Track the Tropics” by clicking here.