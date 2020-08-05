Hurricane season forecast updated with even more storms predicted

Meteorologists from Colorado State University have updated their predictions for this season’s storms to staggering numbers. With the 9 storms and 2 hurricanes we’ve already seen included in their forecast, the updated outlook is 24 named storms, 12 hurricanes, and 5 hurricanes of category 3 or higher before the season ends November 30th. This adjustment is an increase from their previous forecast of 20 storms, 9 hurricanes, and 4 major hurricanes that was given before the season began in June. Remember that this forecast is for tropical storm formation, not a prediction of landfalls.

So what is the reasoning behind this forecast that is double that of a normal season? Trends continue to keep wind shear low and water temperatures warm. This will keep the tropics active but thankfully there are no areas of concern as of the time of this update.

A quick note- if this forecast checks out and we do have more than 21 storms, exhausting the list of names for 2020, the following storms will be named via the Greek alphabet. Hopefully this does not happen but Storm Team 2 will keep you updated throughout this season.

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist David Dickson