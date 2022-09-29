CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The National Weather Service (NWS) on Thursday issued a Hurricane Warning for parts of the Lowcountry as Hurricane Ian approaches the South Carolina coast.

Charleston County, coastal Colleton County, inland and tidal Berkeley County, Georgetown County, and Williamsburg County are now under a Hurricane Warning.

This means that hurricane-force winds (74 mph or greater) are expected in the area within the next 48 hours.

The National Hurricane Center said maximum sustained winds have increased to nearly 70 mph and Ian is expected to make landfall as a hurricane on Friday.

Those in areas under a Hurricane Warning should prepare accordingly and take necessary precautions.

Inland Colleton County and Dorchester County are under a Tropical Storm Warning.

Charleston County, coastal Colleton County, and coastal Georgetown County are under an ‘exteme’ storm surge warning.

This story is breaking and will be updated.