CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Hurricane Watch for parts of the Lowcountry as Hurricane Ian approaches the coast of Florida.

Charleston County, coastal Colleton County, and Berkeley County have been placed under a Hurricane Watch.

This means that hurricane-force winds (74 mph or greater) are possible in the area within the next 48 hours.

Charleston County and coastal Colleton County have also been upgraded to an ‘extreme’ storm surge warning, according to the NWS.

Those in areas under hurricane watch should prepare accordingly and take necessary precautions.

Dorchester County and Inland Colleton County remain under a Tropical Storm Watch. Georgetown County is under a Tropical Storm Warning.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.