GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD)- Ian made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane along the South Carolina coast on Friday afternoon.

The National Hurricane Center confirmed Hurricane Ian made landfall at 2:05 p.m. near Georgetown, S.C. with maximum sustained winds of nearly 85 miles per hour.

Hurricane-force winds extended up to 70 miles from the center of the storm and tropical storm force winds extended up to 275 miles from the center.

There remains a risk of tornados in Georgetown County.

Officials with the Pawleys Island Police Department said the area has seen “catastrophic” flooding.

700 block of Springs Ave. The flooding has been catastrophic. Please stay away from the area. pic.twitter.com/JN0NZWUx1q — Pawleys Island PD (@PawleysIslandPD) September 30, 2022

The police department also shared photos of strong waves crashing into the pier, eventually overtaking it, and causing the structure to collapse.

Pawleys Island Police Department

By Friday afternoon, nearly 100,000 customers were without power throughout the Lowcountry. Line crews will work to restore power once wind speeds have decreased.

Hurricane Ian has battered the Lowcountry coast bringing life-threatening storm surge, damaging winds, and significant flash flooding.

Multiple roads across the Tri-County area have been deemed impassible due to flooding and downed trees. SCDOT crews are working to remove downed trees that are blocking roadways.

Prior to landfall, Governor Henry McMaster urged South Carolina residents to remain vigilant.

“A lot of prayers have been answered – this storm is not as bad as it could have been, but don’t let your guard down yet,” Gov. McMaster said. “We are not out of the woods yet, there is water on the roads, still heavy winds, and it is still dangerous in many parts of the state.”

The National Weather Service said Ian is expected to weaken rapidly as it moves over Western North Carolina or Virginia late Saturday.