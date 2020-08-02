Impacts from Isaias arrive in the Lowcountry Monday

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) – Tropical Storm Isaias will head north toward the Carolinas today with the greatest impacts arriving in the Lowcountry Monday and Monday night.

“We are expecting a minor to moderate impact level type event in the Lowcountry,” said Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Josh Marthers. “Heavy rain, strong wind gusts, and coastal flooding will be our greatest threats.”

Storm Team 2 expects bands of rain to arrive Monday morning and increase in frequency and intensity through the day. As much as 2-4″ of rain is expected across the Lowcountry, with the highest amounts right along the coast. Frequent wind gusts up to 50 MPH will be possible along the coast late Monday afternoon into Monday evening.

Dangerous rip currents, high surf, and coastal flooding will be concerns as well.

TRACKING THE TROPICS | Track this storm on the Tracking the Tropics page and prepare for the season with the Storm Team 2 Hurricane Ready Guide.