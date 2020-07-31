Isaias moves toward the US; Hurricane Watch issued for parts of Florida

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — Hurricane watches and warnings have been issued for parts of Florida’s east coast as Isaias continues to move over the Bahamas and toward the United States.

The hurricane lashed the southeastern Bahamas and Turks and Caicos on Friday with strong winds and periods of heavy rain.

As of the 5:00 p.m. update from the National Hurricane Center, the storm has maintained its strength as a category 1 storm with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph.

The storm will continue to move through the Bahamas on Friday before skirting Florida’s eastern coast much of the day on Sunday.

It is expected to be off the South Carolina coast early Monday morning as a tropical storm.

Storm Team 2 meteorologists are outlining three possible scenarios for storm impacts in the Lowcountry.

Scenario 1: The storm moves up the Florida panhandle and weakens as it moves into Georgia and South Carolina. We would see heavy rain and windy conditions.

Scenario 2: Isaias moves off the east coast, past Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina – it would bring heavy rain and wind to the area.

Scenario 3 would keep the storm well off the coast with lower impacts. We would see some showers and breezy conditions.

News 2 and Storm Team 2 will continue to monitor the storm.

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

Boca Raton to the Volusia/Brevard County Line Florida

Northwestern Bahamas

Southeastern Bahamas

Central Bahamas

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

Hallendale Beach to south of Boca Raton Florida

Volusia-Brevard County Line to the Flagler/Volusia County Line

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for:

Jupiter Inlet to Ponte Vedre Beach Florida

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Turks and Caicos Islands

North of Ocean Reef to south of Boca Raton Florida

Lake Okeechobee

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

Flagler/Volusia County Line to Ponte Vedre Beach Florida

