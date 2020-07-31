Isaias Strengthens into a Category 1 Hurricane

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Isaias has strengthened into a Category 1 Hurricane.

As of the 5 AM advisory, maximum wind speeds were at 80 mph with Hurricane Isaias moving NW at 17 mph, located NW of Hispaniola.

The track of the hurricane can still change over the upcoming days. Currently that track has Isaias moving up the east coast, passing just to the east of the Lowcountry.

There are three possible scenarios for Lowcountry impacts.

Scenario 1, which is possible, would bring the storm closer to the South Carolina coast with heavy rain and high winds.

Scenario 2, most likely as of Friday morning, would keep the storm off the coast with some impacts to the area like rain and gusty winds.

Scenario 3 would have lower impacts to the Lowcountry with some showers and breezy conditions.

“No major changes in the track forecast. Isaias will most likely pass well to the east of the Lowcountry Monday, but will be a little too close for comfort. We will have a better track idea in about 24 hours,” said Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Josh Marthers.

For now, Isaias is expected to move over or near the southeastern Bahamas overnight before reaching the central Bahamas on Friday night. The forecast then brings it near or over the northwestern Bahamas and near South Florida on Saturday.

