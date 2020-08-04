Isaias weakens into a tropical storm after making landfall in North Carolina

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Isaias weakened to a tropical storm Tuesday morning as it moved over eastern North Carolina.

The storm had strengthened to a Category 1 hurricane with 85 mph winds as it made landfall in North Carolina Monday night, bringing coastal and inland flooding to the area.

Isaias downgraded to a tropical storm Tuesday morning with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph. As of 5 a.m., the system located about 15 miles southeast of Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina and about 85 miles west-southwest of Norfolk, Virginia. It’s moving north-northeast at about 28 mph.

The storm is still dumping heavy rain as it moves up the East coast, potentially causing flash flooding. It is expected to pick up speed as it moves into southeastern Virginia Tuesday morning and near or along mid-Atlantic coast, and across the northeastern United States into Canada.

Isaias is forecast to weaken Tuesday night and become post-tropical Tuesday night or Wednesday.

