Keep your vehicles prepared this hurricane season

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – One month into hurricane season and now is the time to prepare your vehicles. You want to be sure that your vehicle is one of the top priorities on your preparation list.

Experts recommend that you get an inspection as soon as a hurricane or tropical storm approaches the area. Be sure to follow these safety precautions:

Check your oil levels

Check the amount of air in the tires

Make sure your windshield wipers work

Keep enough gas in your tank

“Fill it up a little more often, keep it up over half a tank because most cars will get, you know, 150 miles, even a truck, at least 200 miles out of the evacuation area. But, don’t let it run below that,” said Raymond Burton, Store Manager at Firestone Complete Auto Care.

