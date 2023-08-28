MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Tropical Storm Idalia is forecasted to intensify into a hurricane on Monday, the National Hurricane Center said.

Storm Team 2 is watching two storms Monday morning, Franklin in the Atlantic Ocean and Idalia in the Caribbean.

While Franklin continues to form in the Atlantic, sending high surf and rip currents towards to South Carolina coast, forecasters say Franklin is not a major concern for the Lowcountry.

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Josh Marthers is keeping a close eye on Idalia as it intensifies in the Caribbean.

The National Weather Service expects Idalia to become a “major” hurricane later today and make landfall with category three strength along Florida’s Gulf Coast Wednesday morning.

The storm is forecasted to track along or near the Georgia and South Carolina coast as a tropical storm through Thursday morning.

The Lowcountry will feel the storm’s impact Tuesday night through early Thursday morning. The more severe portion of the storm will impact the Lowcountry on Wednesday as Idalia moves over the coast as a Tropical Storm.

Folks in the Lowcountry should expect heavy bands of rain, increased flooding concerns, gusty winds, power outages, and isolated tornados.

Marthers says storms that make landfall in the Gulf of Mexico are notorious tornado producers for the Carolinas.

Officials recommend that residents prepare for the gusty winds today by securing outdoor furniture and trash cans.

As of Monday morning, the National Weather Service has not issued any watches, warnings, or advisories associated with Idalia for Southeast South Carolina.

