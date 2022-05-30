CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – With the start of the Atlantic Hurricane Season just days away, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring an area near the Gulf of Mexico for possible development.

Forecasters say a “large and complex” area of low pressure will develop across Central America, the Yucatan Peninsula, and the southwest Gulf of Mexico in the coming days.

They say the disturbance is partially related to remnants of Hurricane Agatha, which formed in the eastern Pacific.

“Some gradual development is possible within this system in the far southwest Gulf of Mexico around mid-week or in the northwest Caribbean by the latter part of this week as it drifts eastward or northeastward,” said forecasters with the National Weather Service.

The National Hurricane Center is giving it a 40% chance of formation through the next five days.

The Atlantic Hurricane Season begins June 1 and runs through the end of November.