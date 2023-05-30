Area of disturbed weather in the Gulf of Mexico being monitored for development on Tuesday, May 30. Image courtesy National Hurricane Center

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Forecasters are watching a disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico just days shy of the official start to the Atlantic hurricane season.

The National Hurricane Center said in its 2:00 p.m. update on Tuesday that was an area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms associated with a trough of low pressure in the center of the Gulf of Mexico.

Forecasters said conditions for development are “marginally favorable” over the next several days.

The system is expected to move across the Florida peninsula this weekend and into the Atlantic Ocean by early next week.

“Regardless of development, the system could produce heavy rainfall and gusty winds over portions of the Florida Peninsula later this week,” NHC forecasters said.

The system has a 20 percent chance of formation through the next seven days.

It comes just days after an area of disturbed weather tried to organize off the Carolina coast, bringing gusty winds and rain to much of the region ahead of the Memorial Day weekend. The storm did not officially form and was not named.

But the storm did create hazardous conditions on the water. Surf and rip current advisories were issued Friday and Saturday, and a Carnival Cruise ship experienced what some passengers called a “terrifying” night at sea as the ship attempted to return to its home port.

Hurricane Season begins June 1st and runs through the end of November.