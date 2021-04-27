National Hurricane Center to host series of webinars for students in May

Tracking the Tropics

Image by WikiImages from Pixabay

The National Hurricane Center will host a series of webinars for students and their families geared towards hurricanes.

The virtual presentations will focus on the job of a meteorologist, weather hazards that come with hurricanes, and how meteorologists get important weather information to you before a storm.

NHC leaders say the free, one-hour classes will be held for 3rd-8th grade students and are perfect for classrooms and families.

There will be two lessons next month:

May 12th at 4:00 p.m. – register here.

May 18th at 5:00 p.m. – register here.

There will also bee a lesson in Spanish on May 13th at 4:00 p.m. – register here.

