MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is tracking three tropical storms in the Atlantic and monitoring two areas for potential development.

Tropical Storm Gert developed about 455 miles east-southeast of the Northern Leeward Islands and is expected to dissipate, likely by Monday night. Maximum sustained winds are at about 40 mph as the storm moves west.

Post-Tropical Cyclone Emily is located about 1165 miles from the Cape Verde Islands with 35mph winds. Forecasters say the storm will eventually be downgraded to a depression over the next few hours.

Tropical Storm Franklin will likely strengthen before reaching Hispaniola by late Tuesday. Right now, TS Franklin is moving west with 50 mph winds. The storm will bring heavy rain to Hispaniola and Puerto Rico over the next few days and will likely head out into the Atlantic where it could strengthen into a hurricane by Friday.

A tropical storm watch is active for the Turks and Caicos Islands.

Forecasters with the National Hurricane Center are watching two areas of interest in the Atlantic. A system in the Gulf of Mexico may strengthen into a tropical depression or storm early in the week.

It could impact southern Texas in the coming days.

There is another area of interest near the Cape Verde Islands which could become a tropical depression this week.