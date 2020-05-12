NHC watching potential disturbance for preseason development in the Atlantic

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The official start of hurricane season is less than three weeks away and the National Weather Service is already watching one area for possible development.

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Josh Marthers says an area of low pressure is expected to develop northeast of the Bahamas and a subtropical or tropical storm could develop later this week or over the weekend.

The system is expected to move northeast away from the United States and out into the Atlantic.

The National Hurricane Center currently gives the disturbance a 50% chance of tropical or subtropical development over the next five days.

An area of low pressure is expected to develop this weekend to the northeast of the Bahamas. Environmental

conditions appear conducive for this system to acquire some subtropical characteristics as it moves northeastward through Sunday. https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB pic.twitter.com/ypMZ099QP6 — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) May 12, 2020

Development of tropical systems outside of hurricane season isn’t uncommon, but Storm Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Rob Fowler says it is a good reminder that the season is approaching.

If the system does develop into a tropical or subtropical storm, it would be named Arthur.

Hurricane season officially begins on June 1st. You can track storms and learn how to prepare your home and family for the season by visiting Storm Team 2 Hurricane Central.