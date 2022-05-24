WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCBD)- Forecasters at NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center are predicting a busy 2022 Atlantic hurricane season.

This marks the seventh consecutive year that annual outlooks have signified above-average activity.

NOAA’s 2022 outlook calls for 14 to 21 named storms of which 6 to 10 could become hurricanes. 3 to 6 of those could become major hurricanes (winds 111 mph or higher), according to the forecast.

“Early preparation and understanding your risk is key to being hurricane resilient and climate-ready,” Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo said. “Throughout the hurricane season, NOAA experts will work around-the-clock to provide early and accurate forecasts and warnings that communities in the path of storms can depend on to stay informed.”

NOAA attributes the increased activity to several climate factors, including La Niña, a weather pattern that is likely to persist throughout the hurricane season. Above-average sea surface temperatures in the Atlantic and Caribbean, weaker tropical Atlantic trade winds, and an enhanced west African monsoon may also be contributing factors.

NOAA said their range prediction for the number of named storms comes with 70% confidence.

“As we reflect on another potentially busy hurricane season, past storms — such as Superstorm Sandy, which devastated the New York metro area ten years ago —remind us that the impact of one storm can be felt for years,” NOAA Administrator Rick Spinrad, Ph.D. said “Since Sandy, NOAA’s forecasting accuracy has continued to improve, allowing us to better predict the impacts of major hurricanes to lives and livelihoods.”

The agency notes that this outlook is for overall seasonal activity and does not predict how many storms will make landfall.

Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to November 30.