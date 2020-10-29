Photos: Zeta leaves trail of downed trees and flooding as it races through the Carolinas

The remnants of Zeta brought tropical-storm-force wind gusts and heavy rain to the western Carolinas that downed trees, knocked out power and caused flooding.

The heaviest rain activity moved through in the morning hours, but high winds are still sweeping across the area.

The mountains and foothills saw the heaviest rain with several inches falling and causing minor flooding.

A Tropical Storm Warning was issued for parts of the area until Saturday. There is also a Flash Flood Watch for our Mountain counties until 2 p.m. Thursday. A Wind Advisory has been issued for our southeastern counties until 6 p.m. Thursday.

