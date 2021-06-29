Remnants of Tropical Storm Danny spread rain in Georgia, Alabama

This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Tropical Storm Danny making landfall along the East Coast, Monday, June 28, 2021, at 2140 GMT (5:40 p.m. ET). (NOAA/NESDIS/STAR GOES via AP)

ATLANTA (AP) — The remnants of Tropical Storm Danny are moving across Georgia and spreading rain into parts of Alabama after coming ashore on the coast of South Carolina.

Forecasters say up to 2 inches of rain could fall Tuesday in parts of Georgia as the system moves northwest.

In Alabama, the National Weather Service in Birmingham early Tuesday issued flood advisories on the east side of the state after an estimated 2.5 inches of rain fell before dawn.

Forecasters say that will cause some small streams to flood.

