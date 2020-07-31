LIST: Sandbag locations announced ahead of Tropical Storm Isaias

(WCBD) – The Lowcountry is gearing up for the potential impacts of Tropical Storm Isaias, and localities are beginning to prepare. Below, you’ll find a list of local sandbag distribution sites. We will continue updating this list and more areas announce plans.
City of Charleston
The following self-serve pick-up locations open Monday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Residents should bring their own shovels. Masks, gloves, and physical distancing are required. A limit of 10 bags per car will be implemented.
- City of Charleston Environmental Services Building, 2150 Milford Street
- James Island Town Hall, 1122 Dills Bluff Road
- RiverDogs Stadium, 360 Fishburne Street
North Charleston
- North Charleston Public Works, 5800 Casper Padgett Way
- Pepperhill Community Center, 7695 Bradywine Road
- Fire Station 2, 2800 Carner Avenue
Berkeley County
- Whitesville Fire Department
- City of Hanahan
- Town of Moncks Corner
- C&B Fire Department
- Pimlico Fire Department Station 1 and 2
- Santee Circle Fire Department
- Forty-One Fire Department Station 2
- St. Stephen Fire Department
- Huger Fire Department
- Cross Fire Department Station 1
City of Goose Creek
- Goose Creek Fire Department Headquarters (10-bag limit)
