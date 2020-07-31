LIST: Sandbag locations announced ahead of Tropical Storm Isaias

(WCBD) – The Lowcountry is gearing up for the potential impacts of Tropical Storm Isaias, and localities are beginning to prepare. Below, you’ll find a list of local sandbag distribution sites. We will continue updating this list and more areas announce plans.

City of Charleston

The following self-serve pick-up locations open Monday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Residents should bring their own shovels. Masks, gloves, and physical distancing are required. A limit of 10 bags per car will be implemented.

  • City of Charleston Environmental Services Building, 2150 Milford Street 
  • James Island Town Hall, 1122 Dills Bluff Road
  • RiverDogs Stadium, 360 Fishburne Street

North Charleston

  • North Charleston Public Works, 5800 Casper Padgett Way
  • Pepperhill Community Center, 7695 Bradywine Road
  • Fire Station 2, 2800 Carner Avenue

Berkeley County

  • Whitesville Fire Department
  • City of Hanahan
  • Town of Moncks Corner
  • C&B Fire Department
  • Pimlico Fire Department Station 1 and 2
  • Santee Circle Fire Department
  • Forty-One Fire Department Station 2
  • St. Stephen Fire Department
  • Huger Fire Department
  • Cross Fire Department Station 1

City of Goose Creek

  • Goose Creek Fire Department Headquarters (10-bag limit)

