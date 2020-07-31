LIST: Sandbag locations announced ahead of Tropical Storm Isaias

(WCBD) – The Lowcountry is gearing up for the potential impacts of Tropical Storm Isaias, and localities are beginning to prepare. Below, you’ll find a list of local sandbag distribution sites. We will continue updating this list and more areas announce plans.

City of Charleston

The following self-serve pick-up locations open Monday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Residents should bring their own shovels. Masks, gloves, and physical distancing are required. A limit of 10 bags per car will be implemented.

City of Charleston Environmental Services Building, 2150 Milford Street

James Island Town Hall, 1122 Dills Bluff Road

RiverDogs Stadium, 360 Fishburne Street

North Charleston

North Charleston Public Works, 5800 Casper Padgett Way

Pepperhill Community Center, 7695 Bradywine Road

Fire Station 2, 2800 Carner Avenue

Berkeley County

Whitesville Fire Department

City of Hanahan

Town of Moncks Corner

C&B Fire Department

Pimlico Fire Department Station 1 and 2

Santee Circle Fire Department

Forty-One Fire Department Station 2

St. Stephen Fire Department

Huger Fire Department

Cross Fire Department Station 1

City of Goose Creek

Goose Creek Fire Department Headquarters (10-bag limit)

