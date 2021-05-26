South Carolina’s hurricane preparedness week begins Sunday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster proclaimed May 30 – June 5 as South Carolina Hurricane Preparedness Week for 2021.

Emergency management leaders and the National Weather Service are urging residents, businesses, and communities across the state to begin preparations ahead of the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season, which officially begins on June 1st.

“Advanced preparation and planning saves lives and protects property by lessening the devastating impacts of tropical storms and hurricanes,” officials with the South Carolina Emergency Management Division said.

State emergency management officials say the greatest threat to life and property associated with a hurricane and tropical storm is storm surge and flooding, while high winds and tornadoes can cause severe damage to buildings and homes across the state.

“All South Carolinians should take the time this week to prepare for a potential land-falling tropical storm or hurricane by reviewing their family emergency plans, developing a disaster supply kit, reviewing insurance policies and talking with their families about what could happen during and after the landfall of a major hurricane,” said SCEMD.

Daily topics for 2021 Hurricane Preparedness Week will include:

Sunday – Understanding Hurricane Hazards

Monday – Know Your Zone

Tuesday – Hurricane Season Begins – Have a Plan

Wednesday – Build Your Emergency Kit

Thursday – Seeking Safety

Friday – Ways to Stay Connected

Saturday- Prepare Your Pets

Six coastal counties border the Atlantic Ocean. These counties have more than 200 miles of general coastline, and another 21 inland counties may be directly affected by these storms.

Officials say densely populated coastal areas, especially during peak tourist seasons, coupled with the generally low coastal elevations significantly increase the state’s vulnerability.

The season runs through the end of November.